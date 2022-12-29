Brokerages Set Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target at $68.40

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.40.
Several research analysts have commented on PFGC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Shares of PFGC stock opened at $58.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.01. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $62.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.64.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,658,530 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $628,020,000 after buying an additional 3,092,172 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 422.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,675,232 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $123,007,000 after buying an additional 2,162,794 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 49.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $232,869,000 after buying an additional 1,521,519 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after buying an additional 1,349,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 37.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,458,205 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $176,057,000 after buying an additional 949,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.
