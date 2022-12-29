Brokerages Set Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target at $68.40

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.40.

Several research analysts have commented on PFGC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $58.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.01. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $62.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.64.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,606.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $251,126.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,224.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,710 shares of company stock worth $507,977 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,658,530 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $628,020,000 after buying an additional 3,092,172 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 422.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,675,232 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $123,007,000 after buying an additional 2,162,794 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 49.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $232,869,000 after buying an additional 1,521,519 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after buying an additional 1,349,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 37.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,458,205 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $176,057,000 after buying an additional 949,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

