Analysts Set Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Price Target at $24.00

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

IOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Samsara news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 3,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $38,445.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 299,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $404,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 593,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,429.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 3,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $38,445.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 299,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 424,320 shares of company stock valued at $5,025,141.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara Stock Down 3.5 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IOT opened at $11.44 on Monday. Samsara has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $29.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion and a PE ratio of -10.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

