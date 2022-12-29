Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives $13.79 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.79.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

NYSE:TV opened at $4.48 on Monday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 0.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.35 million. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 70.08% and a return on equity of 3.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPR Partners LLC grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.6% in the third quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 30,955,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,543,000 after buying an additional 1,063,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,483,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,393,000 after purchasing an additional 180,367 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,438,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,027,000 after purchasing an additional 344,658 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,388,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,371,000 after purchasing an additional 64,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,307,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,933,000 after purchasing an additional 342,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

