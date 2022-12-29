Analysts Set New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target at $62.50

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NFE stock opened at $40.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $63.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.41.

New Fortress Energy Increases Dividend

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.58). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $731.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.73%. This is a positive change from New Fortress Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Katherine Wanner bought 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,812.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $314,364,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,559,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,506,583.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katherine Wanner bought 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,812.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of New Fortress Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFE. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 160.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Further Reading

