Brokerages Set KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target at $65.83

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $45.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of -71.74, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.55. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $76.85.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $887.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.74 million. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -98.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 136.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

