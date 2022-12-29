Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives $35.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mattel from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mattel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Mattel to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $16.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Mattel had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Equities analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 901,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 8.6% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 4.5% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 200,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Mattel by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 128,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Mattel in the second quarter worth $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

