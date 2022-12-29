Brokerages Set Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Target Price at $17.25

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

NYSE DEA opened at $13.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 424.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,018,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 232,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 67,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,426,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after acquiring an additional 266,769 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.