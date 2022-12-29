The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Receives $72.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.92.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SO. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

Southern Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth about $402,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 12.9% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,795,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $598,104,000 after buying an additional 66,208 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.1% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $71.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Southern has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.