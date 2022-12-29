Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives $125.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.46.

Several analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Paychex Stock Down 0.6 %

PAYX opened at $114.43 on Monday. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.17. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,257 shares of company stock worth $1,641,657 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 13.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Paychex by 8.1% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 4.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

