Brokerages Set The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Price Target at $340.26

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $340.26.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Down 1.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Home Depot by 119.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 135.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $315.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $417.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $310.22 and its 200 day moving average is $297.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

