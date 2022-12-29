Brokerages Set Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Price Target at $26.71

Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.71.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWNK. Morgan Stanley cut Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 343.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the first quarter worth about $345,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 124.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 18,988 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the first quarter worth about $1,488,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 381,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $22.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.56.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $346.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.43 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

