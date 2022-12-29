The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) versus Prospect Global Resources (OTCMKTS:PGRX) Head-To-Head Analysis

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) and Prospect Global Resources (OTCMKTS:PGRX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

The GEO Group has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prospect Global Resources has a beta of -26.75, meaning that its stock price is 2,775% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The GEO Group and Prospect Global Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The GEO Group 3.48% 16.83% 4.04% Prospect Global Resources N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

76.6% of The GEO Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of The GEO Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.0% of Prospect Global Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares The GEO Group and Prospect Global Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The GEO Group $2.26 billion 0.61 $77.42 million $0.48 23.08 Prospect Global Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The GEO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Prospect Global Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for The GEO Group and Prospect Global Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The GEO Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Prospect Global Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

The GEO Group presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.35%. Given The GEO Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The GEO Group is more favorable than Prospect Global Resources.

Summary

The GEO Group beats Prospect Global Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or delivery of support services for 102 facilities totaling approximately 82,000 beds, including idle facilities and projects under development, with a workforce of up to approximately 18,000 employees.

About Prospect Global Resources

Prospect Global Resources, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of natural resources and related fertilizer materials and products in the United States. It has interests in the Holbrook potash project that consists of permits and leases on 147 mineral estate sections covering approximately 90,000 acres in the Holbrook Basin of eastern Arizona. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

