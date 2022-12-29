NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $132.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 target price on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.11.

NIKE Stock Down 2.2 %

NKE opened at $114.98 on Wednesday. NIKE has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $170.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 7.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after acquiring an additional 22,855 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

