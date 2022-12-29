Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $35.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.47. Altisource Asset Management has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $27.44.
Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter.
Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.
