Head-To-Head Contrast: Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) versus Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Kala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kala Pharmaceuticals and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals $11.24 million 1.69 -$142.60 million ($56.25) -0.22 Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) $26.74 million 18.74 -$58.33 million ($2.57) -6.59

Volatility and Risk

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Kala Pharmaceuticals. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kala Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Kala Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kala Pharmaceuticals and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals 1 0 2 0 2.33 Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) 0 0 2 0 3.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $61.75, indicating a potential upside of 394.79%. Given Kala Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kala Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares Kala Pharmaceuticals and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals -1,383.91% -1,320.11% -75.46% Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) -168.20% -76.33% -44.43%

Summary

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) beats Kala Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery. Its preclinical development products comprise KPI-287 that inhibits the vascular endothelial and platelet derived growth factors for the treatment of retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and retinal vein occlusion; and selective glucocorticoid receptor modulators program, a novel class of compounds to regulate gene expression through the transrepression pathway while avoiding the transactivation pathway. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy. The company's lead product candidate is Setanaxib, a NOX inhibitor that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis; and in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, as well as for type 1 diabetic kidney disease. It also develops Budenofalk 3 mg oral capsules for the treatment of autoimmune hepatitis. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

