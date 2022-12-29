Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) versus Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Head to Head Comparison

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) and Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Oshkosh has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenntro Electric Group has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Oshkosh shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Oshkosh shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oshkosh 1 6 7 0 2.43 Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Oshkosh and Cenntro Electric Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Oshkosh presently has a consensus price target of $101.23, indicating a potential upside of 17.46%. Given Oshkosh’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oshkosh is more favorable than Cenntro Electric Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oshkosh and Cenntro Electric Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oshkosh $7.95 billion 0.71 $89.70 million $1.37 62.91 Cenntro Electric Group $8.58 million 12.95 -$16.42 million N/A N/A

Oshkosh has higher revenue and earnings than Cenntro Electric Group.

Profitability

This table compares Oshkosh and Cenntro Electric Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oshkosh 1.15% 3.95% 1.66% Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Oshkosh beats Cenntro Electric Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales. Its Defense segment provides heavy, medium, and light tactical wheeled vehicles and related services for the department of defense. The company's Fire & Emergency segment offers custom and commercial firefighting vehicles and equipment; and commercial fire apparatus and emergency vehicles, such as pumpers, aerial platform, ladder and tiller trucks, tankers, rescue vehicles, wild land rough terrain response vehicles, mobile command and control centers, bomb squad vehicles, hazardous materials control vehicles, and other emergency response vehicles. This segment also provides aircraft rescue and firefighting, snow removal, and broadcast vehicles, as well as command trucks, and military simulator shelters and trailers. Its Commercial segment offers front-and rear-discharge concrete mixers for the concrete ready-mix industry; refuse collection vehicles and related components to commercial and municipal waste haulers; and field service vehicles and truck-mounted cranes for the construction, equipment dealer, building supply, utility, tire service, railroad, and mining industries. Oshkosh Corporation provides its products through direct sales representatives, dealers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Oshkosh Truck Corporation and changed its name to Oshkosh Corporation in February 2008. Oshkosh Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

About Cenntro Electric Group

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs and manufactures electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, North America, and Asia. It serves corporate and governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

