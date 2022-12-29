Analysts Set Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) PT at $157.25

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.92.

Several analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 116.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 417.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PWR stock opened at $141.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.54. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $93.91 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.56%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.