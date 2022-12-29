Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives $79.03 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.03.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Okta from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Okta from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Okta from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $178,164.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,807.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $178,164.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,807.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,669 shares of company stock worth $1,725,406. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Okta by 1.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in Okta by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in Okta by 4.1% in the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Okta by 2.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Okta by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $65.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.26. Okta has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $229.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

