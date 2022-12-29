Head to Head Contrast: Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) and M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC)

M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) and Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

M3-Brigade Acquisition II has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ayro has a beta of 3.11, meaning that its stock price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for M3-Brigade Acquisition II and Ayro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M3-Brigade Acquisition II 0 0 0 0 N/A Ayro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares M3-Brigade Acquisition II and Ayro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A N/A -$1.99 million N/A N/A Ayro $2.68 million 5.74 -$33.08 million ($0.64) -0.65

M3-Brigade Acquisition II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ayro.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.6% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Ayro shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Ayro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares M3-Brigade Acquisition II and Ayro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A -138.07% 8.49% Ayro -751.64% -36.23% -34.32%

About M3-Brigade Acquisition II

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Ayro

Ayro, Inc. designs and manufactures electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use. The company provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers. It also offers AYRO vehicles to internal combustion engine vehicles for light duty uses, including low-speed logistics, maintenance, and cargo services; and Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus. The company was formerly known as AEV Technologies, Inc. Ayro, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

