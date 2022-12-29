Brokerages Set Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Price Target at $11.39

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.39.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DVDCF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €9.30 ($9.89) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €11.80 ($12.55) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €11.90 ($12.66) to €10.00 ($10.64) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($12.77) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €7.70 ($8.19) to €8.00 ($8.51) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Davide Campari-Milano Price Performance

Shares of DVDCF stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. Davide Campari-Milano has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.