Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) vs. Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Critical Comparison

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) and Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Financial Institutions and Nicolet Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Financial Institutions 27.98% 15.06% 1.15% Nicolet Bankshares 27.21% 10.87% 1.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Financial Institutions and Nicolet Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Financial Institutions 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nicolet Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Financial Institutions presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.24%. Nicolet Bankshares has a consensus target price of $85.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.32%. Given Financial Institutions’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Financial Institutions is more favorable than Nicolet Bankshares.

67.3% of Financial Institutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Financial Institutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Financial Institutions has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Financial Institutions and Nicolet Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Financial Institutions $214.11 million 1.71 $77.70 million $4.01 5.97 Nicolet Bankshares $238.92 million 4.91 $60.65 million $5.97 13.39

Financial Institutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nicolet Bankshares. Financial Institutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nicolet Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Financial Institutions

(Get Rating)

Financial Institutions, Inc. operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts. Its loan products include term loans and lines of credit; short and medium-term commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment; commercial business loans to the agricultural industry; commercial mortgage loans; one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, home improvement loans, closed-end home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, such as automobile, secured installment, and personal loans. The company also provides personal insurance products, including automobile, homeowners, boat, recreational vehicle, landlord, and umbrella coverage; commercial insurance comprising property, liability, automobile, inland marine, workers compensation, bonds, crop, and umbrella insurance products; and financial services comprising life and disability insurance, medicare supplements, long-term care, annuities, mutual funds, and retirement programs. In addition, it offers customized investment advisory, wealth management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust that holds residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans. The company operates a network of 48 banking offices in Allegany, Cattaraugus, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Chemung, Erie, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, Schuyler, Steuben, Wayne, Wyoming, and Yates counties, New York. Financial Institutions, Inc. was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Warsaw, New York.

About Nicolet Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides cash management, international banking, personal brokerage, safe deposit boxes, and trust and fiduciary services, as well as wealth management and retirement plan services. Further, it offers mortgage refinancing; online services, such as commercial, retail, and trust online banking; automated bill payment, mobile banking deposits and account access, and remote deposit capture services; and other services consisting of wire transfers, debit cards, credit cards, pre-paid gift cards, direct deposits, and official bank checks, as well as facilitates crop insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 52 branches throughout Wisconsin and Michigan. The company was formerly known as Green Bay Financial Corporation and changed its name to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. in March 2002. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.