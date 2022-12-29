Brokerages Set Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Price Target at $110.90

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.90.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XYL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

Xylem Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,814,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,818,395,000 after acquiring an additional 209,454 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,774,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,756,000 after acquiring an additional 722,396 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Xylem by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,501,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,162,000 after acquiring an additional 203,166 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Xylem by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Xylem by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,192,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,181,000 after acquiring an additional 99,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL opened at $108.94 on Monday. Xylem has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $121.05. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.61 and a 200-day moving average of $95.53.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

