Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Receives $82.04 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.04.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on NET. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.
In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,948,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,948,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,459 shares of company stock valued at $21,937,764 in the last ninety days. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $42.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.36 and a 200 day moving average of $53.44. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $136.69.
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
