New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Receives $68.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.75.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of New Relic to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of New Relic to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Insider Transactions at New Relic
In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,541,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 47,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,082.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Barter sold 1,772 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $102,846.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $185,786.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,541,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 47,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,082.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 625,940 shares of company stock worth $37,236,121. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.
New Relic Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of New Relic stock opened at $54.05 on Monday. New Relic has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $112.82. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.23.
New Relic Company Profile
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.
