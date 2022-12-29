New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Receives $68.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of New Relic to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of New Relic to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,541,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 47,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,082.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Barter sold 1,772 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $102,846.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $185,786.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,541,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 47,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,082.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 625,940 shares of company stock worth $37,236,121. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in New Relic in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in New Relic by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Relic in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $54.05 on Monday. New Relic has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $112.82. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.23.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

