Brokerages Set JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Price Target at $16.44

Shares of JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.44.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of JCDecaux from €12.10 ($12.87) to €15.10 ($16.06) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JCDecaux from €16.00 ($17.02) to €15.75 ($16.76) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of JCDecaux from €22.00 ($23.40) to €18.00 ($19.15) in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

JCDecaux Stock Performance

JCDecaux stock opened at $17.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average is $15.47. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $25.80.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

