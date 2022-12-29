Analysts Set Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Price Target at $22.43

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.43.

TSE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Trinseo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Trinseo from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Trinseo to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Trinseo during the third quarter worth $206,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Trinseo by 214.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,496 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Trinseo by 5.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 535,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,805,000 after acquiring an additional 26,239 shares in the last quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trinseo by 4.3% during the third quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC now owns 103,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Trinseo during the third quarter worth $1,696,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo Stock Down 5.0 %

Trinseo Announces Dividend

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $22.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.00. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $59.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 108.47%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

