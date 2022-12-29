Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Receives $6.47 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.47.

CYXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Cyxtera Technologies alerts:

Cyxtera Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYXT opened at $1.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.41. Cyxtera Technologies has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyxtera Technologies

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

(Get Rating)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.