Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Receives $6.47 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.47.
CYXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ CYXT opened at $1.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.41. Cyxtera Technologies has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.92.
Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.
