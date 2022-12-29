Head-To-Head Review: MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT) versus Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT – Get Rating) and Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

MoneyOnMobile has a beta of 4.53, meaning that its share price is 353% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyOnMobile and Broadridge Financial Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyOnMobile N/A N/A N/A Broadridge Financial Solutions 9.01% 39.99% 9.03%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyOnMobile N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Broadridge Financial Solutions $5.71 billion 2.75 $539.10 million $4.40 30.31

This table compares MoneyOnMobile and Broadridge Financial Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Broadridge Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyOnMobile.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for MoneyOnMobile and Broadridge Financial Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyOnMobile 0 0 0 0 N/A Broadridge Financial Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50

Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus target price of $166.67, suggesting a potential upside of 24.97%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of MoneyOnMobile shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Broadridge Financial Solutions beats MoneyOnMobile on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyOnMobile

MoneyOnMobile, Inc. offers MoneyOnMobile, a mobile SMS and smart phone application. Its application offers m-Wallet that connects with money to recharge mobile; pay utility bills; top-up DTH account; shop for any goods or services; buy travel related services; and handle banking transactions. The company was formerly known as Calpian, Inc. and changed its name to MoneyOnMobile, Inc. in August 2016. MoneyOnMobile, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions. It also offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution; data-driven solutions and an end-to-end platform for content management, composition, and omni-channel distribution of regulatory, marketing, and transactional information, as well as mutual fund trade processing services; data and analytics solutions; solutions for public corporations and mutual funds; SEC filing and capital markets transaction services; registrar, stock transfer, and record-keeping services; and omni-channel customer communications solutions, as well as operates Broadridge Communications Cloud platform that creates, delivers, and manages communications and customer engagement activities. The company's Global Technology and Operations segment provides solutions that automate the front-to-back transaction lifecycle of equity, mutual fund, fixed income, foreign exchange and exchange-traded derivatives, order capture and execution, trade confirmation, margin, cash management, clearance and settlement, reference data management, reconciliations, securities financing and collateral management, asset servicing, compliance and regulatory reporting, portfolio accounting, and custody-related services. This segment also offers business process outsourcing services; technology solutions, such portfolio management, compliance, fee billing, and operational support solutions; and capital market and wealth management solutions. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

