FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Receives $243.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $243.08.

FLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FLT stock opened at $179.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $265.30.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 42.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

