Stitch Fix Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 9,598 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 49% compared to the average daily volume of 6,424 call options.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $314.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.89. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SFIX shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $4.30 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 64.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Stitch Fix by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

