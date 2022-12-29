Stitch Fix Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 9,598 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 49% compared to the average daily volume of 6,424 call options.
NASDAQ SFIX opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $314.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.89. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84.
Several equities research analysts have commented on SFIX shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $4.30 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.28.
Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.
