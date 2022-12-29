Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 66,907 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 57% compared to the typical daily volume of 42,695 put options.
In other fuboTV news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 61,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $167,789.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,252,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in fuboTV by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in fuboTV by 16.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in fuboTV by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in fuboTV by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.
fuboTV stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $322.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $16.65.
fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 86.28% and a negative net margin of 56.69%. The firm had revenue of $224.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.47 million. On average, research analysts expect that fuboTV will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
