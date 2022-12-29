Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 7,535 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,500% compared to the average daily volume of 471 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 500,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $2,230,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,032,399 shares in the company, valued at $53,664,499.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher S. Riker bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $25,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 34,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,592.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $2,230,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,032,399 shares in the company, valued at $53,664,499.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 596,013 shares of company stock worth $2,674,334 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 18.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 36,342 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,145,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,272,000 after purchasing an additional 339,045 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 39,920 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BW opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.47 million, a P/E ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 2.10. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.70 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 40.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

