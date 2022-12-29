StockNews.com Lowers Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VNOM. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.56.

VNOM stock opened at $31.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average is $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $143,501.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 822,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,752,630.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 999,000 shares of company stock worth $33,943,190. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 19,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 40.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

