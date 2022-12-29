AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANABGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANAB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $21.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of AnaptysBio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AnaptysBio from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.83.

ANAB opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.32. The company has a market cap of $850.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of -0.03. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $36.29.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANABGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 3,003.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 11.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,064,000 after purchasing an additional 88,457 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 4.1% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 37,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

