CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) PT Lowered to $21.00

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at BTIG Research from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.73.

CTO opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.61 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92. CTO Realty Growth has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $23.07.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $28,029.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,850 shares of company stock valued at $342,844. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

