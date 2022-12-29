Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €155.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €155.00 ($164.89) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €132.00 ($140.43) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €200.00 ($212.77) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($147.87) target price on Airbus in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($180.85) target price on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($159.57) target price on Airbus in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €111.62 ($118.74) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €110.74 and its 200 day moving average price is €102.67. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($72.64) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($106.35).

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

