Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of DFFN opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.57.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.69. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.04 EPS for the current year.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.
