Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of DFFN opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.69. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 101,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.