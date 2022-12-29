Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) vs. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Critical Review

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) and EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Seven & i pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Seven & i pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Seven & i and EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seven & i 2.23% 8.67% 3.02% EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

0.0% of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Seven & i and EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seven & i $78.49 billion 0.48 $1.90 billion $1.12 18.97 EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme $23.45 billion 3.43 $1.73 billion N/A N/A

Seven & i has higher revenue and earnings than EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Seven & i and EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seven & i 0 1 0 0 2.00 EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme 0 2 3 0 2.60

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a consensus price target of $173.80, indicating a potential upside of 93.50%. Given EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme is more favorable than Seven & i.

Risk & Volatility

Seven & i has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme beats Seven & i on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores comprising directly managed corporate stores and franchised stores. Its Overseas Convenience Store Operations segment engages in convenience store operation and gasoline retail businesses. The company's Superstore Operations segment operates retail business that provide daily life necessities, such as food and other daily necessities. Its Department Store Operations operates department stores that provide various merchandise products. The company's Financial Services segment offers banking, leasing, and credit card services. Its Specialty Store Operations segment operates specialty retail stores. The company's others segment engages in real estate and other businesses. It operates approximately 22,500 stores in Japan and 71,800 stores internationally. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear. The Retail segment retails luxury and sports eyewear. The Lenses and Optical Instruments segment offers lenses and small equipment, including Varilux progressive lenses; Crizal antireflective, anti-smudge, and antistatic lenses; Transitions photochromic lenses; Eyezen lenses for users of computers, tablets, smartphones, and other connected devices; Xperio polarized sun lenses; and Nikon and Kodak corrective lens brands. It also provides lens edging and mounting instruments for opticians and prescription laboratories; optometry instruments for eye care professionals, schools, occupational medicine centers, military, and other institutions; and Transitions Signature Gen 8 photochromic lens, as well as develops solutions for online sales of optical products. The Equipment segment offers digital surfacing machines and lens coating machines to prescription laboratories, integrated optical chains, and lens manufacturers. The Sunglasses and Readers segment provides non-prescription sunglasses and reading glasses under the Foster Grant, Gargoyles, Magnivision, Corinne McCormack, Monkey Monkey, Ryders Eyewear, and SolarShield brands; Reebok, Steve Madden, Betsey Johnson, Nine West, Dockers, French Connection, Ironman, Rawlings, Bodyglove, Panama Jack, Marvel, and Disney; Bolon, Molsion, Qina, and Prosun brands; and Mujosh and Aojo brands. It has a network of 490 prescription laboratories and edging-mounting facilities. The company was formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme and changed its name to EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in October 2018. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

