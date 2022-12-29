Analyzing Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) & Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) and Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Covestro and Industria de Diseño Textil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covestro 5.16% 11.10% 5.79% Industria de Diseño Textil 12.16% 24.04% 12.39%

Dividends

Covestro pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Industria de Diseño Textil pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Covestro pays out 50.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Industria de Diseño Textil pays out 49.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Covestro has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industria de Diseño Textil has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Covestro and Industria de Diseño Textil’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covestro $18.82 billion 0.40 $1.91 billion $2.63 7.39 Industria de Diseño Textil $32.79 billion 2.51 $3.81 billion $0.67 19.69

Industria de Diseño Textil has higher revenue and earnings than Covestro. Covestro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Industria de Diseño Textil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Covestro and Industria de Diseño Textil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covestro 0 8 6 0 2.43 Industria de Diseño Textil 2 4 7 0 2.38

Covestro presently has a consensus target price of $42.56, indicating a potential upside of 119.06%. Industria de Diseño Textil has a consensus target price of $25.63, indicating a potential upside of 94.28%. Given Covestro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Covestro is more favorable than Industria de Diseño Textil.

Summary

Industria de Diseño Textil beats Covestro on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications. The Solutions & Specialties segment comprises a range of polymer products, including precursors for coatings and adhesives, polycarbonates, MDI specialties and polyols, specialty films, elastomers, and thermoplastic polyurethanes that are used in automotive and transportation, electrical, electronics and household appliances, construction, and healthcare industries, as well as composite resins for wind turbine, rotor blades, laptop cases, and floodlights. The company markets its products through trading houses and distributors. It operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets. It is also involved in textile manufacturing, design, financial services, real estate, logistics, insurance, and combined heat and power plant, and construction businesses. The company operates in Spain, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. was founded in 1963 and is based in Corunna, Spain.

