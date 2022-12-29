Head to Head Review: Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) vs. Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) and Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Arbe Robotics has a beta of -0.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simulations Plus has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Arbe Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Simulations Plus shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Simulations Plus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbe Robotics $2.25 million 88.01 -$58.09 million ($0.73) -4.30 Simulations Plus $53.91 million 13.76 $12.48 million $0.61 59.92

This table compares Arbe Robotics and Simulations Plus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Simulations Plus has higher revenue and earnings than Arbe Robotics. Arbe Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simulations Plus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Arbe Robotics and Simulations Plus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbe Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Simulations Plus 0 1 2 0 2.67

Arbe Robotics currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 266.24%. Simulations Plus has a consensus price target of $63.67, suggesting a potential upside of 74.19%. Given Arbe Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than Simulations Plus.

Profitability

This table compares Arbe Robotics and Simulations Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbe Robotics -1,163.30% -65.35% -52.06% Simulations Plus 23.24% 7.36% 6.92%

Summary

Simulations Plus beats Arbe Robotics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products. The company also provides products based on mechanistic and mathematical models, such as DILIsym, a quantitative systems toxicology software; NAFLDsym; IPFsym; RENAsym; IPFsym; and MITOsym. In addition, it offers Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion, and Toxicity Predictor for chemistry-based computer program that takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, as well as modeling and simulation products comprising MonolixSuite and PKPlus. Further, the company provides clinical-pharmacology-based consulting services, which includes population pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic modeling, exposure-response analyses, clinical trial simulations, data programming, and technical writing services in support of regulatory submissions. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, cosmetics, and food companies, as well as academic and regulatory agencies. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.

