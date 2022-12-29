Financial Comparison: Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) & Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) and Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Tivic Health Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Viveve Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Tivic Health Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Viveve Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tivic Health Systems and Viveve Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Viveve Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Viveve Medical has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 958.25%. Given Viveve Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Viveve Medical is more favorable than Tivic Health Systems.

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and Viveve Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tivic Health Systems -668.17% -120.72% -98.51% Viveve Medical -355.33% -306.23% -130.69%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and Viveve Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tivic Health Systems $1.17 million 5.13 -$8.49 million N/A N/A Viveve Medical $6.43 million 0.83 -$22.03 million ($2.65) -0.19

Tivic Health Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viveve Medical.

Summary

Tivic Health Systems beats Viveve Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc. operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S. online retailers, including BestBuy.com and FSAStore.com. Tivic Health Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. Viveve Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

