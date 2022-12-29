Contrasting NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) and Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) and Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares NovoCure and Integra LifeSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovoCure -15.05% -18.85% -7.06% Integra LifeSciences 11.05% 16.41% 7.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for NovoCure and Integra LifeSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovoCure 1 1 5 0 2.57 Integra LifeSciences 1 4 1 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NovoCure currently has a consensus target price of $102.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.80%. Integra LifeSciences has a consensus target price of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.03%. Given NovoCure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NovoCure is more favorable than Integra LifeSciences.

78.4% of NovoCure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Integra LifeSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of NovoCure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Integra LifeSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

NovoCure has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integra LifeSciences has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NovoCure and Integra LifeSciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovoCure $535.03 million 13.63 -$58.35 million ($0.77) -90.23 Integra LifeSciences $1.54 billion 2.99 $169.07 million $2.06 26.81

Integra LifeSciences has higher revenue and earnings than NovoCure. NovoCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integra LifeSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Integra LifeSciences beats NovoCure on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovoCure

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma. The company also has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating TTFields in brain metastases, gastric cancer, glioblastoma, liver cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, and ovarian cancer. NovoCure Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services. It also sells approximately 40,000 instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals and surgery centers, as well as dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, the company provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia repair, peripheral nerve repair and protection, and tendon repair. Further, it offers skin and wound repair, plastics and surgical reconstruction products, bone grafts, and nerve and tendon repair products. The company offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels to the hospitals, integrated health networks, group purchasing organizations, clinicians, surgery centers, and health care providers in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.