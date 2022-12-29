Reviewing IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) and Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA)

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Rating) and Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

IntelGenx Technologies has a beta of 2.63, indicating that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tricida has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for IntelGenx Technologies and Tricida, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IntelGenx Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Tricida 1 3 1 0 2.00

Profitability

Tricida has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 11,991.04%. Given Tricida’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tricida is more favorable than IntelGenx Technologies.

This table compares IntelGenx Technologies and Tricida’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IntelGenx Technologies -850.04% -863.97% -70.29% Tricida N/A N/A -103.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IntelGenx Technologies and Tricida’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IntelGenx Technologies $1.53 million 13.47 -$9.32 million ($0.08) -1.48 Tricida N/A N/A -$176.57 million ($2.36) -0.06

IntelGenx Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Tricida. IntelGenx Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tricida, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About IntelGenx Technologies

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers INT0008/2008, a Rizatriptan oral film product for the treatment of migraine; INT0046/2018 for adult use; INT0007/2006, an oral film product for treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0043/2015, an oral film containing montelukast for treatment of Alzheimer; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid addition; INT0010/2006 for treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy; INT0036/2013, an oral film product for schizophrenia or bipolar 1 disorder; and INT0048/2020 for animal health. It is also developing INT0039/2013, INT0040/2014, INT0052/2020, INT0053/2020, and INT0054/2020. The company has licensing, development, and supply agreement with Tilray, Inc.; and development agreement with Cynapsus Therapeutics Inc. IntelGenx Technologies Corp. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

