Critical Analysis: Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KeyCorp has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zions Bancorporation, National Association and KeyCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zions Bancorporation, National Association 26.92% 14.98% 0.93% KeyCorp 26.66% 15.81% 1.11%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zions Bancorporation, National Association $2.97 billion 2.42 $1.13 billion $5.30 9.05 KeyCorp $7.56 billion 2.12 $2.63 billion $2.18 7.87

This table compares Zions Bancorporation, National Association and KeyCorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

KeyCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Zions Bancorporation, National Association. KeyCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zions Bancorporation, National Association, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.9% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of KeyCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of KeyCorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. KeyCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KeyCorp pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and KeyCorp has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. KeyCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Zions Bancorporation, National Association and KeyCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zions Bancorporation, National Association 1 12 5 0 2.22 KeyCorp 3 6 6 0 2.20

Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus price target of $61.29, suggesting a potential upside of 27.77%. KeyCorp has a consensus price target of $20.89, suggesting a potential upside of 21.75%. Given Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Zions Bancorporation, National Association is more favorable than KeyCorp.

Summary

KeyCorp beats Zions Bancorporation, National Association on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 422 branches, which included 273 owned and 149 leased. The company was formerly known as ZB, National Association and changed its name to Zions Bancorporation, National Association in September 2018. Zions Bancorporation, National Association was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It also provides a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans comprising consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology loans for middle market clients. In addition, the company offers community development financing, securities underwriting, brokerage, and investment banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through a network of approximately 999 branches and 1,317 ATMs in 15 states, as well as additional offices, online and mobile banking capabilities, and a telephone banking call center. KeyCorp was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

