Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Receives $172.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.25.
EXR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,126,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 87.08%.
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
