Analysts Set Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Price Target at GBX 2,947.20

Shares of Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,947.20 ($35.57).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($39.83) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,950 ($35.60) price objective on Shell in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,800 ($33.79) to GBX 2,900 ($35.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,100 ($37.41) price target on Shell in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.62) price objective on Shell in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,350 ($28.36) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of £165.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 502.14. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,557 ($30.86). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,360.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,254.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

