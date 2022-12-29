Brokerages Set Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) PT at $20.00

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOR. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 1,639.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 272,329 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 42.1% during the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 894,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 265,062 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the third quarter worth $834,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth $283,000.

Vor Biopharma Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of VOR stock opened at $6.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $256.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93. Vor Biopharma has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $12.73.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

