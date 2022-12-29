Brokerages Set Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) PT at C$57.00

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$57.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortis to C$56.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fortis to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Fortis Stock Performance

FTS opened at C$54.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$53.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.52. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$48.45 and a 1-year high of C$65.26. The company has a market cap of C$26.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23.

Fortis Announces Dividend

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.35 billion. On average, analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.26%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

