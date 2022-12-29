Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Receives $15.39 Average PT from Analysts

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.50 target price on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OWL opened at $10.25 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $15.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of -256.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $370.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.46 million. Research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -1,200.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Regents of The University of California bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,841,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 7,735.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,366,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 212.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,110,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477,322 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,461,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth $31,838,000. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.