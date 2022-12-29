Analysts Set National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target at $47.89

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.89.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSA. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $790,555.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,086,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,255,126.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $790,555.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,086,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,255,126.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David Cramer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $378,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,902,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,078,897.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 120,752 shares of company stock worth $4,572,615 in the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 29,622 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $35.73 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.66.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 234.05%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

